Mi'kmaw community still processing Pope's apology, says elder who travelled to Vatican

This story is part of a series from CBC's Eskasoni Community Bureau, based out of the Sarah Denny Cultural Centre. This series comes from weeks of conversations with community members about what they feel is important to see, hear and read on CBC's platforms.

Phyllis Googoo wants to see her Mi'kmaw people begin to heal following a historic apology from Pope Francis.

The We'koqma'q woman was the first person to speak with the head of the Roman Catholic Church about the pain and abuse suffered at the hands of nuns and priests who ran Canada's residential schools.

Googoo was sent to residential school in Shubenacadie, N.S., when she was only four years old.

"It doesn't go away, but with this trip I feel that seeing the Pope was a great experience," Googoo told CBC Radio's Information Morning Cape Breton.

'He seemed to be a person that cared'

Googoo said she told the pontiff about the stories of children who suffered sexual abuse, verbal abuse and punishment, and how families continue to struggle with anger and depression.

She said the residential school system has had lasting impacts on the people in her community, including a loss of language, culture and faith.

"I had a lot on my chest and I felt like crying the whole time, but I had to be strong," said Googoo. "When I talked to [Pope Francis], he was easy to talk to because he seemed to be a person that cared. He spoke to us very gently."

Googoo said she found strength in hearing Indigenous music and songs that echoed inside the Vatican from the street.

Among the musicians and performers who travelled with the delegation to play as cultural ambassadors was Michael R. Denny.

Denny's father was a residential school survivor, along with three of his aunts.

Michael R. Denny, a well-known Mi'kmaw traditional singer, travelled to Vatican City as a cultural ambassador. Denny said he wanted to uplift residential school survivors who met with Pope Francis and told their stories. (Submitted by Michael R. Denny )

"My role was to be there to uplift those residential school survivors, those family members of the delegation that was there," he said.

"My role was very specifically for them, to uplift them, to let them know that I'm here to sing for you. I'm here to bring your spirits up. I'm here to let you know that you're not alone."

Making history

Denny said that as the residential school survivors left their meeting with the Pope, one of them broke out in tears.

He said he knew then that the delegation was soon to be a part of history.

"[It was] a profound feeling, a feeling of awesomeness, a feeling of just, wow. That's how it felt," he said. "You could just feel the energy in the air."

Googoo said she's relieved to have finally addressed the Pope even if it meant digging back into painful stories.

She said many residential school survivors are feeling the same pain, as the Pope's apology has opened up conversations between themselves and family members.

Googoo said she hopes that everyone will find a way to process and heal from painful stories they've been told.

"We need to start our healing more, especially the heavy part of our experiences," she said.

