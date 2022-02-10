Suspicious package sent to Liberal MP Mike Kelloway's constituency office

The constituency office in Dominion, N.S., for Liberal MP Mike Kelloway was evacuated Thursday after a suspicious package arrived in the mail.

Kelloway's senior adviser, Natasha Kochhar, said the package matched the description of ones sent to Nova Scotia Conservative MPs Rick Perkins and Chris d'Entremont earlier this week.

Staff in Kelloway's office immediately called 911 and left the office, said Kochhar.

"We're all good," she told CBC News a couple of hours after the manila envelope was found.

"I'm definitely a little shaken up. We go to work to do our jobs, and the fact that people want to hurt us is a little scary."

After other members of Parliament received packages on Monday, the sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons alerted all MPs to be on the lookout.

Kochhar said Thursday's package was addressed to Kelloway's Cape Breton-Canso constituency office. It had no return address, but appeared to be stuffed with several sheets of paper folded over, she said.

Liberal MP Mike Kelloway takes part in a debate in this September 2021 photo. Staff at Kelloway's constituency office in Dominion, N.S., were all working from home Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was received in the mail. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Staff did not open the envelope. They are all now working from home, said Kochhar.

Cape Breton regional police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, RCMP said the envelopes sent to the other MPs contained a chemical irritant, and Perkins said one of his staff members saw disturbing images on the pages inside.

