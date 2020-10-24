Mighty Heart, the one-eyed horse with N.S. ties, on track to win Canadian Triple Crown
Cape Breton's Siobhan Brown has been Mighty Heart's groom for past year
Mighty Heart, the one-eyed colt with a Nova Scotia connection, is on track to win the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Saturday.
Mighty Heart will race in the Breeders' Stakes, the third jewel of the Triple Crown, at the Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.
"He knows it's race day. He has a set routine. He's given me all the signs that he normally does that he's ready to go," Cape Breton's Siobhan Brown, Mighty Heart's groom, said from Toronto on Saturday.
"It's really kind of boosting my spirits ... and now it's kind of starting to hit me but I still haven't grasped the concept of [him] potentially being the next Canadian Triple Crown winner."
Mighty Heart, nicknamed Willie, lost his left eye in a paddock accident when he was just two weeks old — but he's never let that stop him.
Last month, he won the Queen's Plate, the opening leg of the Triple Crown with a winning time of 2:01.98, the second-fastest since 1957. He went on to capture the second jewel, the Prince of Wales Stakes, only a couple weeks later.
If he wins the Breeders' Stakes, he would become the first horse since Wando in 2003 to capture the Triple Crown — and the first to do it with one eye.
Brown has been Mighty Heart's groom since last year. She said she understands Mighty Heart's disability because she has epilepsy.
"I totally get, you know, not being all there so we just kind of bonded from that and it's been really nice," she said.
But she said it was his personality, sense of humour and his kindness that made her want to be his groom.
"He just needs some love and he's one of those [horses] that needs that confidence boost and time and patience. ... And the more I've worked with him now, I've just absolutely fallen in love with him," she said.
Mighty Heart's race starts at 6:43 p.m. AT on Saturday.
"Right now, it's just a waiting game," Brown said.
