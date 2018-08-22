20 mothers turn out to welcome 2 new midwives hired in Nova Scotia

Two new midwives have been hired to work on Nova Scotia's south shore, the provincial health authority announced Wednesday.

Sally Loring, senior director for maternity and child-health services at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said the permanent positions attracted two midwives from Ontario. She said they got a warm welcome.

"I believe that a group of 20 mums came to Lunenburg to the midwifery office and clinic and welcomed them," she said. "Certainly when I've been speaking to mums over the past few weeks and months, it's very clear how much they appreciate the midwifery service in the south shore.

"The fact that they really demonstrated this through welcoming them personally is delightful."

The health authority used to have two midwives on the south shore, but ran into problems when one resigned. Locals protested the lack of service.

In January, about 100 people attended a rally Monday in Bridgewater outside of MLA Mark Furey's office to protest the loss of midwives in the area. (CBC)

More funding from the Department of Health and Wellness meant the health authority could hire two midwives to replace the one who resigned, bringing the team up to three.

The new midwives arrived in Nova Scotia in July. They've been getting to know the province, and the south shore in particular, since then. They're now taking on new patients.

Loring said the three-person team can work with 96 pregnant women at a time.

Babies love the nighttime

The two-person team struggled to meet the demand on the south shore, said Loring, adding the additional midwife will make a significant difference.

"Babes aren't very sociable little individuals. About 75 per cent of births are outside of office hours," she said.

That meant the midwife who helped with the overnight birth couldn't work the next day, leaving the full burden on her colleague. And when one of them was sick or on vacation, the other worked alone.

"Having three of them gives that extra flexibility," Loring said. "It's positive for the midwives that there's more support for each of them and it's great additional access for mums in that area."

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has no active plans to hire anymore midwives, she said.

