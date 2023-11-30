Middle Sackville man charged with sexual offences involving girls

A 27-year-old Middle Sackville, N.S., man has been charged with sexual offences that involved targeting girls.

RCMP say the charges stem from two complaints made in September that involved a man messaging youths on Snapchat to sell vape products in exchange for sexual acts. Police allege the man was connected to at least four Snapchat accounts.

Police say the suspect drove a 2019 Ford Mustang convertible with a temporary permit. They allege he used this car to meet with two youths. On one occasion, police allege, a youth got in the car and was driven to a location within the municipality and was sexually assaulted by the man.

Jehad Abdelghani went to Halifax Regional Police headquarters at the investigators request and was arrested. He's been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, two counts of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police say Abdelghani was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at Dartmouth provincial court on Jan. 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Police said any "vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Abdelghani will not be tolerated."

Police believe more youths could have been targeted. Anyone with information can share it directly with police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

