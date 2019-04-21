Middle Sackville cannabis store raided by RCMP

A man and a woman have been charged under the Nova Scotia Cannabis Control Act after RCMP raided a Sackville Drive storefront in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Saturday morning.

According to police, "large quantities" of cannabis products were seized, including cannabis, cannabis oils, injectables, and edible forms of cannabis, including cookies, rice crisps, hot chocolate, gummies and peanut butter balls.

Police said the arrests and seizures were the result of an investigation lasting several months.

Under the Nova Scotia Cannabis Control Act, it's illegal to sell cannabis, operate an establishment that sells cannabis or purchase cannabis other than from an authorized seller, say RCMP.

Police say the fine for these offences range between $10,000 to $25,000.

Property owners who lease to those operating illegal storefronts also risk the same fines for assisting in the offences, police say.

Court date in June

The owner of the building that was being leased by the cannabis store was given a formal notice to end the lease agreement, police say.

The man and woman who were charged are scheduled to appear at Dartmouth provincial court in June.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police seized what they called a "large quantity" of cannabis from The Cannabis Lounge at 740 Bedford Highway after the building caught fire.

In that case, no one has been charged and the cause of the fire isn't known.

