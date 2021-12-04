Search for missing Victoria County woman enters second day

A search for a missing Middle River, N.S., woman is into its second day Saturday.

Susan Bain, 79, was last seen walking her dog Friday at 9 a.m. AT.

RCMP say there are no signs of foul play, but note the dog has been found.

Middle River is about 20 kilometres northwest of the Cape Breton community of Baddeck.

Bain is white and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses. She's 5-7 and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baddeck RCMP at 902-295-2350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES