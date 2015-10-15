Former MP, local songwriter running as Independents in Cape Breton

A former MP and a well-known singer-songwriter are running as Independents in Cape Breton in the upcoming federal election, joining a growing list of hopefuls in the two island ridings.

Kenzie MacNeil and former New Democrat MP Michelle Dockrill both say they hope to offer Cape Bretoners an alternative to the party system.

"The parties are just not working," said Dockrill on Friday. "Our island is dying with the outmigration, with the lack of sustainable employment."

Dockrill was elected in 1997, when she won a surprise victory in the riding of Bras d'Or-Cape Breton ⁠— as it was then known ⁠— defeating Liberal cabinet minister David Dingwall.

She said she saw first-hand during her one term in the House of Commons how the lack of freedom within the party system can prevent MPs from voting in the best interest of their ridings.

MacNeil points to the respectable showings by Cape Breton Independents in the recent provincial byelections as evidence islanders are growing frustrated with parties.

"I think it's important for the island that we have independent voices, voices that aren't bound to political parties, or to party bias. And that aren't whipped. Because I think the place needs to make its case much better," said MacNeil.

MacNeil ⁠— best known for composing the Cape Breton anthem The Island ⁠— also ran for the Conservative Party in Cape Breton-Canso in the 2004 and 2006 federal elections, coming in third and second place respectively.

The high profile of the two candidates and their pro-Cape Breton platforms will make them factors in the campaign, according to Cape Breton University political science professor Tom Urbaniak.

But he cautions that Independents do not traditionally win elections in Canada.

"They'll be more than fringe, that's for sure, because these are known and respected names, and the platforms and concerns are also platforms and concerns that have resonance in our communities," said Urbaniak.

Politicial scientist Tom Urbaniak says it's traditionally very difficult for Independent candidates to get elected in Canada. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

"But victory is definitely a long shot."

Dockrill and MacNeil announced their candidacy in a joint news release Friday.

There's a third Independent candidate running on the island as well.

Archie MacKinnon has put his name on the ballot in Sydney-Victoria. He has run twice provincially for the NDP in Cape Breton North, finishing second in both 1998 and 1999.

Also running in Sydney-Victoria are Jaime Battiste for the Liberals, Jodi McDavid for the NDP, Eddie Orrell for the Conservatives, and Lois Foster for the Green Party.

In Cape Breton-Canso, the other candidates are Mike Kelloway for the Liberals, Alfie MacLeod for the Conservatives, Laurie Suitor for the NDP, Clive Doucet for the Green Party, Billy Joyce for the People's Party of Canada and Darlene Lynn LeBlanc for the National Citizens Alliance.



