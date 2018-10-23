Michelin to add 150 new jobs to Pictou County plant

The Michelin plant in Granton, N.S., is creating 150 new jobs and making 200 existing temporary positions permanent.

The tire company announced Tuesday the jobs are possible because of two new projects in Pictou County.

In a news release, the projects are described as "a new Michelin tire line along with the North American launch of an innovative process for semi-finished materials."

The company said the projects are valued at $9 million and $12 million respectively.

The new tire line, according to the company, will begin production next year.

Hiring for the new positions will begin immediately.