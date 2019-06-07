Man awaiting 2nd sexual assault trial released from jail

A man accused of violent sexual assaults against his teenage girlfriend is being released from jail while he awaits a second trial on charges that include sexual assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Michael Raymond Kobylanski, 43, has been in jail since his arrest in the summer of 2015.

But a judge of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Kobylanski should be released from custody until his trial early next year.

Kobylanski was originally tried in 2017 on six charges, but the jury deadlocked on the most serious charges.

They convicted him of common assault and found him not guilty of overcoming resistance by choking. The remaining charges have been set for a new trial.

In the interim, Kobylanski has gone through three lawyers, prompting a series of delays in his case. A new jury trial is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, 2020.

Will be on house arrest in Halifax

He will be on house arrest in the meantime at a home in the north end of Halifax. It is the same house where the Crown alleges he assaulted the girl between Dec. 1, 2014 and June 23, 2015.

Kobylanski will be under the supervision of two people who live in the house. He's only allowed out once a week for a few hours to run errands and must be accompanied by one of his two sureties.

His release terms allow police to check on him at any time of the day or night to make sure he is complying with his conditions. Kobylanski must also check in with police once a week on Fridays.

He must stay away from his victim and her family and surrender his passport. He is not allowed to possess any weapons, or any devices that connect to the internet or social media.

Both the reasons behind the judge's decision to release Kobylanski and the identity of his victim are banned from publication.

Contested assault conviction last month

Last month, Kobylanski appeared before the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal to contest his assault conviction.

The province's highest court rejected his appeal two weeks after he made his arguments. He represented himself in the appeal and in his bail hearing, but will have a lawyer for his trial next year.

In 1997 in Ontario, Kobylanski was convicted of aggravated sexual assault for a violent attack on a young woman.

He struck her on the head with a rock and then raped her when she was unconscious. He was sentenced to 12 years for that crime.

If he is convicted of the most serious charges he faces in this latest trial, the Crown has served notice it would move to have Kobylanski assessed as a possible dangerous offender, which could mean he would be locked up indefinitely.

MORE TOP STORIES