Case of Cape Breton man missing for 4 years added to rewards program

The case of a missing man from Cape Breton has been added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes reward program.

Michael Gerald Steele, who was 39 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen March 13, 2019. He had been visiting his mother at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia Department of Justice, investigators believe there are people who may have information that could help locate Steele.

Steele is described as a white man, about five feet eight inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of "the person or people responsible" for Steele's disappearance could get up to $150,000 through the program, according to the release.

Information can be shared by calling the reward program's line at 1-888-710-9090. Anonymous information can be shared with Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-8477.

There are 114 active cases in the program, including Steele's.

Five cash awards have been paid out since the program began in 2006.

