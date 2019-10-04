N.S. used car salesman imprisoned for defrauding customers

A used car salesman in Dartmouth, N.S., has been sentenced to 44 months in prison for defrauding customers at the dealership where he worked.

Michael David Surette, 53, has also been fined more than $45,000 and ordered to reimburse the people he defrauded to a total of more than $38,000.

Surette pleaded guilty to 21 charges. All of them relate to his time working as a salesman for Used Car Factory 21 in Dartmouth. Surette promised to deliver cars to customers and never made good on that promise.

In one case, a customer complained the dealership relocated to Lower Sackville, N.S., and Surette never told them about the move. Despite tracking him down, they never got the car they paid for.

Provincial court Judge Frank Hoskins noted that Surette's crimes were made worse by the fact he was serving a conditional sentence for previous fraud convictions when he committed his latest offences.

What Surette said

Surette could offer no real explanation when speaking in court.

"I guess I had no reason to do it, I shouldn't have done it," Surette said.

"I guess opportunity."

Victim impact statements submitted for Surette's sentencing spoke of anxiety and embarrassment caused by the frauds.

"There is no doubt, in my view, that the victim impact statements describe the pain and hardship caused by Mr. Surette's fraudulent behaviour," Hoskins wrote. "He repeatedly preyed on the vulnerability of his victims."

30 more months of prison

Surette is getting credit for the time he spent in custody while the case made its way through the courts, which means he faces 30 more months in prison.

Hoskins also stated in his decision that paying back the victims through restitution should take priority over paying the fine.

The judge also imposed an order that Surette be banned for 10 years from taking a job with any financial responsibility.

