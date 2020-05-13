Search continues for missing N.S. navy vet

The family of a missing 49-year-old navy veteran from Nova Scotia is spending long days searching for answers.

Halifax District RCMP say Michael Brown of Tantallon, N.S., was last seen May 2. A spokesperson for the force said Wednesday there are no new details and the investigation continues.

Brown is described as a white man with black hair and hazel eyes. He's 5-6 and 155 pounds.

Lisa Megeney, Brown's sister-in-law, told CBC's Mainstreet that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and believes he could have been triggered by the mass shooting that began in Portapique, N.S., last month.

Megeney said she spoke with her brother-in-law about the toll that tragedy was taking on him.

"I really feel in my heart of hearts that ... he is just looking for somewhere that he feels safe," she said.

Dog left at home

Megeney said she visited Brown's house after being unable to reach him for several days and found his dog was there.

"The house was locked. His car and phone were also there. His laptop was there as well," she said.

Megeney said her brother-in-law, who served in the navy for two decades, is soft spoken and kind.

"He's a generous person. Very funny. Extremely smart," she said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

"If they do know something or they think they have an inkling on something, please contact us," Const. Hans Ouellette said.

People can reach Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or make an anonymous tip to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

