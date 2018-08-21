Man selling his home, cars and everything he owns in a bid to 'live simply'

A man in Richmond County, Cape Breton, has taken to heart the words of Mahatma Gandhi: "Live simply so others may simply live."

After the death of his father, whom he cared for, Michael Bowden found himself with no commitments or responsibilities.

Deciding he owns too much stuff, he's chosen to divest himself of most of his earthly possessions.

To that end, he's auctioning off his five-bedroom, two-bath house in in Lennox Passage, N.S., along with all of its contents and his two cars for $200,000 via Facebook.

"Things won't make you happy," he said. "The people in your life will, the things that you do for the people in your life, helping others experience a better life."

Michael Bowden is selling everything he owns, including a house and 2 cars, via a Facebook auction in an effort to live simply. (Facebook)

Bowden said he hasn't decided yet what he will do if and when the auction succeeds. He plans to live with his sister while he comes up with a plan.

"I don't know if this is going to work," he explained, "so I don't want to make a big, grand plan if this is not going to work."

The element of surprise

There's one condition for potential bidders on Bowden's property: it's a so-called mystery box. That means they won't be allowed to see the interior of the house until a sale is concluded.

But Bowden promises it's fully furnished and move-in ready.

"$200,000 may seem like a very large sum," he said, "but when I looked at comparables in the area, some [were] a little less, some a little more.

"Throw in the cars and the contents and it seems like a pretty good deal."

If the house doesn't sell in the auction, Bowden intends to simply put it on the market.

"But just putting it on the market doesn't allow people to hear a positive message. By doing it this way, if I can make one person think or one person see that stuff is just that — stuff — maybe it will bring about a change in their life, where they will look to help others."

