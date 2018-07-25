Mic Mac Mall to undergo $55M in renovations

One of Nova Scotia's largest shopping centres is poised for a major upgrade.

Ivanhoe Cambridge announced Wednesday plans to spend more than $55 million revitalizing the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth. According to a news release from the company, renovations will include upgrades to the food court common area, with new seating, lighting and food options.

Work will also see the floor and handrails replaced throughout the mall, upgraded washrooms, and the relocation and replacement of some of the escalators to create more retail space.

The mall will remain open during the renovations, and the majority of the work is expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

The news release also announced that home decor retailer Linen Chest will open a store at the mall.

Ivanhoe Cambridge is a real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. It held more than $60 billion in assets as of the end of December.

