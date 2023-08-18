Mik'maw youth dig for artifacts, deepen the connection with their ancestors

Indigenous kids from across Nova Scotia are digging, excavating and searching for traditional artifacts at Kejimkujik National Park, part of Parks Canada's first ever Mi'kmaw youth archeology camp.

It's called Elapultimk, which translates to looking toward, or looking forward to. The young people are searching for evidence their ancestors were living and working on these lands.

So far, the kids have found nails, glass, charcoal and other materials. But most excitingly, they've found various flakes believed to be from stone tools made of quartz or chert.

One of the day-camp's archeology leaders, Ella Stevens from Acadia First Nation, said Kedge Beach, where the kids were digging on Thursday, would have been a perfect work station or camp site for their Mi'kmaw ancestors.

"It's pretty incredible for the young ones to be finding that stuff and to really be the first people to hold it in up to thousands of years, potentially," she said.

Sisters Gianna and Lola LeBlanc are digging for Mi'kmaw artifacts at Kedge Beach. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Camp co-ordinator Robert Labradore, from Glooscap First Nation, said he can feel their ancestors opening up to the kids.

"There's almost like this spiritual passing the torch in a way," he said. "You can tell that they really feel connected, they really feel happy, and it's one of the first stages of being proud that you're Mi'kmaw."

While the camp is meant for youth from ages 10 to 15, one lucky eight-year-old, Gianna LeBlanc, was able to attend with her older sister, Lola.

Ella Stevens from Acadia First Nation is one of the camp's archeology leaders. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

With a shovel in hand and a big smile on her face, she said her favourite part of the camp so far is the digging.

"Well, it's pretty cool cause I'm not a youth yet. I'm only eight years old, but I still got the privilege to go here, so I am very honoured," said LeBlanc.

Stevens said spaces like these are important for Mi'kmaw youth, as this type of education doesn't necessarily exist in the public school system. As an aspiring archeologist herself, she didn't realize there were career opportunities in the field until she was older.

Robert Labradore from Glooscap First Nation is the camp co-ordinator. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Labradore said not only are the kids having fun, they're doing important work, uncovering pieces of Mi'kmaw culture and history. He said the artifacts "tell a story."

The camp will run again this week with a new batch of kids. Camp leaders and people from Parks Canada hope the camp will continue to grow in the years to come.