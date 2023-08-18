Content
Nova Scotia

Mik'maw youth dig for artifacts, deepen the connection with their ancestors

The day-camp is meant for Mi'kmaw kids to learn about archeology, history and connect with their heritage.

'It truly does feel like it's the ancestors opening up to them,' says camp co-ordinator Robert Labradore

Celina Aalders · CBC News ·
A little girl holds up a baggy with an artifact inside. She is smiling at the camera. She wears a white hat, purple sweater and pink gloves.
Ten-year-old Lola Leblanc found a flake that's believed to be a piece of a stone tool made by her Mi'kmaw ancestors. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Indigenous kids from across Nova Scotia are digging, excavating and searching for traditional artifacts at Kejimkujik National Park, part of Parks Canada's first ever Mi'kmaw youth archeology camp.

It's called Elapultimk, which translates to looking toward, or looking forward to. The young people are searching for evidence their ancestors were living and working on these lands.

So far, the kids have found nails, glass, charcoal and other materials. But most excitingly, they've found various flakes believed to be from stone tools made of quartz or chert.

One of the day-camp's archeology leaders, Ella Stevens from Acadia First Nation, said Kedge Beach, where the kids were digging on Thursday, would have been a perfect work station or camp site for their Mi'kmaw ancestors.

"It's pretty incredible for the young ones to be finding that stuff and to really be the first people to hold it in up to thousands of years, potentially," she said.

Two young girls are digging in the dirt searching for artifacts. One is wearing a red shirt, white hat and blue gloves. The other is wearing a purple sweater and pink gloves.
Sisters Gianna and Lola LeBlanc are digging for Mi'kmaw artifacts at Kedge Beach. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Camp co-ordinator Robert Labradore, from Glooscap First Nation, said he can feel their ancestors opening up to the kids. 

"There's almost like this spiritual passing the torch in a way," he said. "You can tell that they really feel connected, they really feel happy, and it's one of the first stages of being proud that you're Mi'kmaw." 

While the camp is meant for youth from ages 10 to 15, one lucky eight-year-old, Gianna LeBlanc, was able to attend with her older sister, Lola.

A girl with blonde hair smiles toward the camera. She is wearing a beige bucket hat and a white hoodie with a logo on it.
Ella Stevens from Acadia First Nation is one of the camp's archeology leaders. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

With a shovel in hand and a big smile on her face, she said her favourite part of the camp so far is the digging.

"Well, it's pretty cool cause I'm not a youth yet. I'm only eight years old, but I still got the privilege to go here, so I am very honoured," said LeBlanc. 

Stevens said spaces like these are important for Mi'kmaw youth, as this type of education doesn't necessarily exist in the public school system. As an aspiring archeologist herself, she didn't realize there were career opportunities in the field until she was older.  

A man with brown hair smiles. He is wearing a yellow t shirt. He stands in front of a tent where kids are digging for archaeological artifacts.
Robert Labradore from Glooscap First Nation is the camp co-ordinator. (Daniel Jardine/CBC)

Labradore said not only are the kids having fun, they're doing important work, uncovering pieces of Mi'kmaw culture and history. He said the artifacts "tell a story." 

The camp will run again this week with a new batch of kids. Camp leaders and people from Parks Canada hope the camp will continue to grow in the years to come. 

