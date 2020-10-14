Mi'kmaw fisherman says lobster pound was trashed, catch stolen

A Mi'kmaw fisherman says he was forced to barricade himself inside a lobster pound in southwest Nova Scotia Tuesday night while outside a mob burned and vandalized vehicles, and called for him to relinquish his catch.

Jason Marr said he had just returned from lobster fishing with his two daughters on Tuesday evening when he heard that a group of commercial fishermen were threatening to burn his boat and take his lobster.

"So I decided that it wasn't a good idea to keep them there, and I loaded up my van and called a friend of mine and he told me he had somewhere I could store them for a while," Marr told CBC's Information Morning Wednesday.

This comes after weeks of unrest in the province's southwest, sparked by the launch of a "moderate livelihood" lobster fishery by the Sipekne'katik band outside the federally mandated commercial season.

Just last week, a Mi'kmaw fishing vessel was destroyed in a suspicious fire at a wharf in the community of Comeauville.

Marr said he believes he was followed to the Pubnico-area lobster pound where he took his catch, and the facility was soon surrounded by hundreds of people.

"They said they were coming in to take the lobster," Marr said. "They told us they were going to come in at midnight and burn us out, screaming a lot of different profanities at us."

Marr captured about an hour of video footage of his time barricaded inside. At one point he briefly steps out an entrance that appears to be guarded by several RCMP officers who tell him to go back inside.

Several other videos were shared on social media overnight. Some show a white van, which Marr said belonged to a friend, on fire. Marr said his truck was also vandalized.

A van belonging to a Mi'kmaw fisherman was set ablaze Tuesday night in West Pubnico, N.S. (Riley Howe/Facebook)

"They slashed the tires. I watched one guy pee in the driver's seat of my truck. Another guy poured a jug of some antifreeze or something down inside my gas tank. Another guy poured a jug of something down the vents in the heaters of my truck."

Marr said that eventually, RCMP took him by the arm and forced him to leave the building, and he stood outside and watched as the mob broke windows and carried out lobster in crates.

"They totally annihilated that building, just tore it all apart. They took all the lobster."

Video shared Wednesday morning shows piles of banded lobster scattered on the ground outside the lobster pound.

The Mi'kmaw right to operate a moderate livelihood fishery was affirmed 21 years ago in a Supreme Court ruling in the case of Donald Marshall Jr.

The court later said the federal government could regulate the Mi'kmaw fishery, but must justify any restrictions it placed on it. No such restrictions have been defined in the intervening years, and Mik'maw fishermen in Nova Scotia continue to call for the federal government to define and protect their treaty right.

Commercial fishermen have been demanding that the federal government stop the Mi'kmaq from harvesting and selling lobster outside the commercial season. (Paul Withers/CBC)

Meanwhile, commercial fishermen take issue with the Mi'kmaw fishery because it operates outside their fishing season, which doesn't start until November. They claim harvesting earlier than that is a threat to the fishery's sustainability, and have been protesting the Mi'kmaw fishery.

CBC has reached out to RCMP about Tuesday night's events. A spokesperson said he was not yet prepared to answer questions.

In a statement released to media Wednesday morning, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack said he believed Tuesday's events were "retaliation for our efforts to move the Moderate Livelihood Fishery forward."

He said the lobster pound was owned by a buyer of Sipekne'katik's lobster.

"We need to fully assess the damage, but it has the potential to be a substantial hit to our bottom line particularly since we are harvesting right now," Sack said.

