'A sense of pride': Mi'kmaw language lessons at work

The Unama'ki Institute of Natural Resources in Eskasoni, N.S., has been the go-to place when it comes to environmental issues in the Mi'kmaw community for over 20 years.

While the goal has been to protect and preserve natural resources for future generations, it's now trying to do the same for the Mi'kmaw language.

"Making sure the language is present. It's empowering," said Annie Johnson, a Mi'kmaw director of administration for the institute. "Especially if they're learning the language, it gives them a sense of pride."

Along with an environmental focus, the Unama'ki Institute has made language revitalization a priority in its work, and has released children's books in both English and Mi'kmaq.

But for the first time, it's making monthly language training mandatory for its 21 employees.

Annie Johnson, left, and Nadine Lefort, right, are organizers of the language classes at Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources in Eskasoni, N.S. (Submitted by Annie Johnson)

It was the "mandatory" aspect that worried Johnson. She said she was concerned people might try to book meetings so they didn't have to go to the class, or fluent Mi'kmaw speakers would think it's a waste of their time.

But after the first class, she was pleasantly surprised.

"It was actually lots of fun. We were kind of shocked."

The use of Mi'kmaq declined during the era of residential schools when Indigenous children were forced to speak English and punished for using their native language. It's meant many Mi'kmaw people grew up not speaking it.

Although the Unama'ki Institute wanted to start a new language project for a few years, it needed an extra push from chiefs in the province.

L'nui'sultinej Unama'ki Institute language training logo. (Submitted by Annie Johnson )

In April, Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw chiefs reached out to the institute and other Mi'kmaw organizations to stress the importance of language revitalization — especially after 2019 was declared the International Year of Indigenous Languages by the United Nations.

Soon after the recommendation came out, staff at the Unama'ki Institute took action.

They started L'nui'sultinej, which means "Let's speak Mi'kmaw" in English. Fluent Mi'kmaw speaking staff led the classes. But as it evolved, they brought in community members to teach lessons that are more specialized.

Elder Ernest Johnson led the latest one, teaching outside so staff could be immersed in the trees they were learning about. Earlier classes consisted of learning the basics, such as how names are spelled in Mi'kmaq.

"I think it does remind people, in our staff, of the importance of our work, in conservation, and to really promote sustainable behaviour on behalf of our earth," said Nadine Lefort, outreach manager for the Unama'ki Institute.

Elder Ernest Johnson teaching staff in Mi'kmaq about types of trees. (Submitted by Annie Johnson)

Lefort, who is not Mi'kmaq but has worked with Mi'kmaw communities for over 20 years, said she's grateful to have a dedicated time and space where she can ask questions and learn the language, especially given her position is heavily focused on communication with Mi'kmaw people.

"I get to hear it more intentionally," said Lefort.

She describes hearing Mi'kmaq all the time in meetings with elders and around kitchen tables with the people she works with, but she understands that's not the time to ask questions about language.

But whatever questions she does have, she can now ask them during classes.

"That's important to me. As a communications manager of Mi'kmaw organization, that message has to come out in Mi'kmaq," said Lefort.

"It needs to be accessible. It needs to reflect the community's culture."

Johnson said she's hoping future lessons will have more interactive activities, since the feedback from the outdoor teaching was so positive.

