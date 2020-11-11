Mi'kmaw schools get smudge kits to help ease COVID-19 stress

The Mi'kmaw education authority in Nova Scotia is recognizing the additional workload and stress its teachers are dealing with as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey (MK) recently distributed small wellness packages that include smudge kits for teachers and teacher assistants to use in their classrooms.

"It is important that we just give them a little reminder that they're important to us and we appreciate them," said MK wellness consultant Rebecca Scirocco.

The packages included small personal items, such as a notebook, bath bombs and tea, and are a recognition of the importance of self-care in coping with stress.

"Since COVID, our teachers are very overworked," said Scirocco. "They're having to teach in new ways. They can't interact with many of their peers. They're basically with their students throughout the entire day."

Rebecca Scirocco is the wellness consultant with Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey. (Submitted by Rebecca Scirocco)

The smudge kits contained a bowl, a feather, sage and sweet grass.

"It's a good way to start your day to clean or refresh anything that you might be carrying with you, so it will give them a sense of belonging and relaxation," said Scirocco.

Grade 5 Membertou Elementary teacher Marsha Sabattis has already been burning sage in her classroom. She appreciates that MK's gesture recognizes smudging as a meaningful and calming ritual for many First Nations people.

"It takes all my negative energy and it's like you're kind of releasing a part of yourself to somebody higher than you," said Sabattis.

She has obsessive compulsive disorder, which has been heightened by COVID, and she worries about passing on the coronavirus to family members who are immunocompromised.

Elder also being brought into classroom

Sabattis said her students get more stressed as COVID cases in the province rise. When that happens, she invites an elder into the class to lead a talking circle.

"We just sit around and let our feelings out. And I find that really helps the kids," she said.

"And then when you're doing the smoke with the sage ... it just feels like all of your emotions are just taken out of you."

Buying 10 smudge kits for each of MK's schools and care packages for close to 500 staff cost thousands of dollars, said Scirocco.

