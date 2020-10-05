Mi'kmaw fishing vessel damaged in suspicious fire

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that badly damaged a Mi'kmaw fisherman's boat in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce, RCMP spokesperson, said police got a call at 5:56 a.m. Monday about a fire on a boat at the Comeauville Wharf, in Digby County.

The 42-foot fishing vessel suffered significant damage, Joyce said, and the incident is considered suspicious by police.

Joyce said the boat had been at the wharf for the last six weeks for mechanical repair. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Mi'kmaw fisherman Robert Syliboy is shown last month at the launch of the Sipekne'katik moderate livelihood fishery. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

The boat belongs to Robert Syliboy, a Sipekne'katik First Nation fisherman who received one of the new licences in the Mi'kmaw community's new moderate livelihood lobster fishery.

Comeauville is just three kilometres from Saulnierville. Both sit on St. Marys Bay, and the area has been the site of tension between Mi'kmaw and non-Indigenous fishers since the fishery launched last month.

Syliboy said in an interview that the destroyed boat is the one he uses during the commercial season, which begins at the end of November, and that he has a smaller vessel he uses for the moderate livelihood fishery.

The new Sipekne'katik fishery came 21 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the case of Donald Marshall Jr., which recognized First Nations' rights to earn a moderate living from fishing.

Many commercial lobster fishermen are opposed to the new fishery. They are concerned that fishing outside the federally mandated season will hurt lobster stocks. Supporters of the Sipekne'katik fishery argue it is tiny compared to the commercial season.

Syliboy said he is not going to point fingers at who or what may have caused the fire. He said he was insured, and now has to work through that process.

MORE TOP STORIES