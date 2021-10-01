Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Mi’kmaw artist launches birch bark canoe in Lunenburg to mark Treaty Day | CBC News Loaded
Nova Scotia
·
Video
Mi’kmaw artist launches birch bark canoe in Lunenburg to mark Treaty Day
Hundreds of people lined the wharf and shore in the town of Lunenburg on Friday to watch the launch of a birch bark canoe in honour of Treaty Day. Colleen Jones has that story.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 6:36 PM AT | Last Updated: October 2
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now