Security stepped up at Mi'kmaw archeology sites as concern over looting grows

Mi'kmaw archeological sites in Yarmouth County that are being exposed for the first time in decades during a Nova Scotia Power project have been targeted by looters, says a councillor with Acadia First Nation.

Artifacts that could date back thousands of years are being revealed in the Tusket area as Nova Scotia Power lowers the water levels in Lake Vaughan the nearby Gavels and Kings lakes. Lowering the water began on July 26 so the utility can undertake a major rebuild of its troubled Tusket River hydro dam.

Keptin Jeff Purdy told CBC Radio's Mainstreet that he visited some of the known archeological sites along the shoreline on Tuesday and found footprints and overturned rocks.

"Somebody was picking up artifacts and putting them in little piles, so someone knows what to look for," he said.

Archeologists have been brought in early so they can carefully collect artifacts, record where they're found and move them to a lab for further research.

Nova Scotia Power said it expects to finish the rebuild of Tusket River hydro dam in 2023. (Emma Smith/CBC)

The area is known to be rich with artifacts that help tell the story of how the Mi'kmaq lived thousands of years ago. The team isn't sure exactly what they'll find as more of the water draws down but say it's possible burial sites will be exposed.

"They're putting little flags by each artifact and it looks like someone took a pepper shaker and shook it over … it's a lot of artifacts," he said, adding that some of the finds include rock chipping that point to pre-contact times.

Eight monitors had been patrolling the area and 10 more security personnel were added this week. Purdy said there are plans to also survey the area using drones and boats.

Area has a history of looting

The Tusket area has a history of looting, Purdy said.

Even before the water was lowered, brochures were sent to the homes of local residents urging them to respect the sites. Purdy hopes to hold community meetings in the future so residents can learn more about the archeology work and its cultural significance.

People may not realize what they're doing is illegal and that they could be hit with a $10,000 fine under the Special Places Protection Act, he said.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power said people can be fined for any "unauthorized disturbance of the site including digging, collecting and metal detecting."

Jacqueline Foster said in light of concerns about looting, "Our archeology team is now on site and starting its work earlier than planned. We are also providing support for extra site security to assist the community monitors already in place."

Artifacts don't belong on shelves

Tanya Johnson-MacVicar with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs worries about the precious history that's being put on people's shelves or sold online.

"They don't belong in people's homes who have absolutely no idea the significance, or the value and how precious it is," she said.

"When people remove archeology, for example a projectile point, you can never take that back. You can't look at it. You can't process it. You can't determine how old it is or where it came from … That record's gone."

Jim Maloney, Sipekne'katik district war chief, spoke during a special event last Wednesday that included a smudge and water ceremony. (Emma Smith/CBC)

Looting of Mi'kmaw archeological sites is not new, and has been a problem across the province, leading archeologists to take extra care during excavations.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said no one has been charged under the Special Places Protection Act at the Tusket location.

Yarmouth County RCMP were called on Tuesday evening but said the matter was settled after an "investigation determined that the items had been disturbed by individuals who were out fishing."

Water ceremony held along river

Consultation between Nova Scotia Power and Mi'kmaw leaders around the Tusket River hydro dam project has been on-going for years as people like Purdy and Johnson-MacVicar work to ensure culturally significant sites are protected during the rebuild of the 93-year-old dam.

Peter Gregg, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, said "we're serious about the collaboration" and that conversations about the timeline of the rebuild, which is expected to be completed in 2023, would be taken case by case.

Kji-Keptin Antle Denny and Grand Chief Norman Sylliboy listen to remarks by Peter Gregg from Nova Scotia Power during the event last week. (Emma Smith/CBC)

"We will work with our partners, and if there is a significant finding we'll have to review that with our partners and then make the best available decision for us ," he said after an event on the banks of the Tusket River last Wednesday.

Dozens of community members and leaders gathered that day to take part in a smudge and water ceremony to mark the lowering of the water.

Peter Gregg is the president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power. (Emma Smith/CBC)

It was a solemn day, and an opportunity to reflect on the impact Nova Scotia Power's project will have on the fish, birds and other wildlife.

"When something is dammed then that changes the whole eco-system. Now, our concern obviously is how many fish are going to die, are going to suffocate and how many fur-bearing animals are going to die because they don't have the fish?" said Jim Maloney, Sipekne'katik district war chief.

Maloney urged anyone who has picked up artifacts now or in the past to do the right thing and return them.

The water in Lake Vaughan and Gavels and Kings lakes is expected to stay at natural levels until February 2022, and another drawdown is expected in mid-July 2022 to mid-February 2023.

The last time Nova Scotia Power lowered the water in Lake Vaughan was around 2003.

If artifacts related to burials are found they will be collected, stored and then returned to the same spot they were found when the project is done.

Purdy said he'll be reassessing the safety of the Tusket archeology sites each week, and more security will be brought in if needed.

