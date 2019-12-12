First Mi'kmaw MP speaks his language in House of Commons

Jaime Battiste, the country's first Mi'kmaw MP, used his first statement in the House of Commons to speak in his own language.

Battiste, the Liberal MP for the Cape Breton riding of Sydney-Victoria, asked the Minister of Indigenous Services about implementing the Languages Act.

In response, Minister Marc Miller said thank you in Mi'kmaq to Battiste and proceeded to highlight the Liberal government's $337-million commitment to Indigenous languages. He said his department is working with people and teachers "who know best how to revitalize their languages."

The Department of Canadian Heritage, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the Métis Nation worked together to developed the Indigenous Languages Act, which was introduced earlier this year.

Battiste is a law school graduate and resident of Eskasoni First Nation. During the federal election campaign, he apologized after being criticized for racist and sexist social media posts he made in the past.

MORE TOP STORIES