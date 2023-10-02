Halifax commemorates start of Mi'kmaq History Month

Indigenous leaders, members of Halifax regional council and the public gathered outside city hall on Monday to mark the beginning of Mi'kmaq History Month and Treaty Day.

The crowd applauded as the Mi'kmaw flag was raised, a symbol of the city's commitment to truth and reconciliation, said Mayor Mike Savage.

Treaty Day was first proclaimed in Nova Scotia in 1993. The day is meant to commemorate centuries-old Peace and Friendship Treaties between the Mi'kmaq and the Crown.

Chief Deborah Robinson of Acadia First Nation said it's imperative these treaties are respected and upheld by everyone, particularly all levels of government.

Robinson spoke at Monday's flag-raising ceremony. (Celina Aalders/CBC)

"[The treaties are] the core of our very existence — of who we are as Mi'kmaw people," she said in an interview.

Savage hopes to honour this request as he delivered this message directly to Robinson and Grand Chief Norman Sylliboy.

"We will be a good partner, we want to be a good partner, we hope we're showing that we intend to be a good partner in the spirit of truth and reconciliation, peace and friendship, and a future that's better than our past," he said.

Robinson said it's events like this one that promote the rich history and presence of Mi'kmaw culture.

Jerid Watton, originally from Glooscap First Nation, is the Halifax Regional Municipality's co-ordinator of Indigenous community outreach and research. (Celina Aalders/CBC)

Jerid Watton, an Indigenous community outreach co-ordinator with the Halifax Regional Municipality, said for him it's about pride.

"It really shows me the distance we've come as a people and as a country," he said. "Being able to celebrate my culture like this in such a public event every year — it just makes me feel so proud."

