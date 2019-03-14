Mi'kmaw education authority in Nova Scotia a national leader: Bennett

The federal government is recognizing Nova Scotia's Mi'kmaw community for leading the country when it comes to Indigenous education.

Carolyn Bennett, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, signed a 10-year agreement Thursday with 12 Mi'kmaw leaders that will grant more than $600 million to the province's Mi'kmaw education authority.

When the authority was established 22 years ago, only 30 per cent of Nova Scotia's Mi'kmaw students were graduating from high school.

Today, that number stands at 90 per cent, which is one of the highest graduation rates in the country.

That success can be attributed to the work of the Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, the authority that supports local band schools in delivering language immersion and other cultural programs.

Bennett said the authority is setting an example for the country.

MORE TOP STORIES