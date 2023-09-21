Champlain Seafood blames lack of lobsters for permanent closure of Meteghan, N.S., processing plant

A lobster processing plant in Meteghan, N.S., is shutting down permanently saying there are "not enough lobsters to sustain current processing capacity."

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, Champlain Seafood announced Riverside Lobster International (RLI) will not reopen for the upcoming spring season and will close permanently.

The company said the closure will not impact its New Brunswick processing plants, notably Cape Bald Packers and Captain Dan's.

"The reason for the temporary shutdown was due to lower lobster landings and overall product availability," said Champlain Seafood spokesperson Rachelle Gagnon.

"The lobster processing industry in Atlantic Canada is continuing to see an unprecedented situation."

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans released a stock assessment last spring for the 2022 season which concluded there were healthy lobster populations in all of Nova Scotia's lobster fishing areas. Figures for the 2023-24 season are not yet available.

During processing last spring, the company employed up to 80 local employees plus another 70 temporary foreign workers who were not brought back into the province this fall.

Petit-de-Grat and Chéticamp plants not affected

Champlain Seafood also operates Nova Scotia plants in Petit-de-Grat and Chéticamp. Those plants — which only process snow crab — are not affected.

"Champlain Seafood understands the impact of this difficult decision on the local community and on its employees," Gagnon said.

"Currently there are a small number of active employees working at RLI and they will continue to be employed to wind down operations over the next few months."

Blow to local economy

Gagnon says there is no for sale sign on the plant right now, but she says the company is "looking at all opportunities."

Others in the community say the loss of the local jobs and the spinoffs will be a blow to the local economy.

Gilles Theriault is with A.F. Theriault & Son — a local boat manufacturer in Meteghan.

"It's bad for the people that had full time employment and work there," he said. "It's bad for their families and the whole community of Clare."

"Let's hope somebody is going to step up to the plate and try to wake it up again before it's too late."

Champlain Seafood announced in November 2023 it would not process lobster this fall and winter, citing lower catches in Maine and the Maritime provinces.

