Freezing rain, ice and snow to hit Nova Scotia Thursday night

The Maritimes are in for another winter storm over the next few days.

Northern Nova Scotia is under a winter-storm warning from Environment Canada, with as much as 30 cm of snow and ice pellets expected.

Those areas will see a switch from rain to freezing rain Thursday night, with ice pellets and snow beginning to mix through early Friday morning, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

The southern half of Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area, is under a freezing rain warning Thursday night and Friday.

Those areas can expect a mix from rain to freezing rain through Friday morning. Snoddon expects that freezing rain to last through the day and into Friday night.

"The prolonged period of freezing rain will lead to ice building up on surfaces like roads, sidewalks, trees and power lines," said Snoddon.

"The risk of power outages is increasing for much of Nova Scotia and now is a good time to make sure your emergency kits, including batteries and flashlights, are ready to go."

Meanwhile Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties are under a rainfall warning and can expect up to 60 mm of rain starting Thursday evening and lasting into Saturday morning.

Snoddon said winds are not expected to be as high as last weekend's storm, but gusting winds between 30 km/h and 50 km/h could cause outages, especially in areas where there is significant freezing rain.

