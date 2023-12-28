Messy travel weather set for Friday, Saturday in the Maritimes

A pair of weather systems tracking into the Maritimes over the next few days will bring a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain.

Folks should be prepared for slick conditions, especially untreated roads and surfaces.

Here's a timeline of what you can expect and when.

The first system will arrive from southwest to northeast through Thursday night and Friday.

Precipitation will begin as rain. But as temperatures drop overnight and into Friday morning, we'll see that rain mix to freezing rain across northern areas of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Expected hourly rainfall and temperatures for Friday afternoon. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

An extended period of freezing rain is possible across this region and a buildup of ice may create some slippery conditions. Special weather statements and freezing rain warnings are in effect across the central Maritimes.

Temperatures will continue to cool throughout the day on Friday, and that will trigger this area of freezing rain to transition over to a mix of ice pellets and snow.

The mix of snow and ice, with rain along the Atlantic coast, will depart from west to east through Friday night with just some lingering flurries and showers hanging on into Saturday morning.

Total expected snow, ice pellets, rain and freezing rain from late Thursday through Saturday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Our next system will roll in from west to east throughout the day on Saturday.

While some uncertainty remains, it appears this system will bring a mix of snow and rain.

Areas along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and the Fundy coast of New Brunswick are likely to see rain, or a mix of snow and rain.

Snow is looking most likely across northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. and will make for slick and snowy travel throughout the day on Saturday.

Expected precipitation on Saturday evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The system will depart through Saturday night with much quieter weather setting up for Sunday and into the new year.

MORE TOP STORIES