Spring storm to bring hours of freezing rain to northeastern Nova Scotia

An early spring storm system will bring a messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, rain and even the risk of thunderstorms to parts of Nova Scotia.

The weather has prompted the cancellation of classes for all schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre of Education and the Strait RCE.

Environment Canada has the northeastern half of the province under freezing rain warnings Friday that could last between four and eight hours.

Colchester, Cumberland, Antigonish, Guysborough and Pictou counties, as well as all of Cape Breton Island are included in the warnings.

Those areas of northern and eastern mainland Nova Scotia will likely see prolonged periods of freezing rain, which is expected to end midday Friday before changing over to rain as the temperature rises, according to the national weather service. Between 10 millimetres and 20 millimetres of freezing rain with higher amounts locally is possible.

(CBC)

Meanwhile in Cape Breton, Environment Canada said the precipitation will begin as snow and ice pellets Friday morning before transitioning over to an extended period of freezing rain and then finally rain Friday evening. The weather service warns temperatures may take longer to rise above freezing in parts of Victoria County, allowing that freezing rain to continue past midnight there.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Utility outages may occur," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Inverness County - Mabou and North are also under a Les Suêtes wind warning with gusts up to 140 km/h expected.

(CBC)

Les Suêtes wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

For the rest of mainland Nova Scotia the forecast mainly calls for heavy rainfall between 20 millimetres and 40 millimetres, but there are no weather watches in place.

MORE TOP STORIES