Hurricane Arthur message in a bottle from N.S. washes up on Labrador beach

During a hike along the beach in English Point, N.L., Jeinean Barney said her daughter found a message in a bottle that appears to have traveled from Pugwash, N.S.

"This was always my dream — to find a message in a bottle," said Barney, who often looks for sea glass along that Labrador beach. "And I always, every time I see a bottle, I check to see if there is anything in it."

The message was found in what appeared to be a Jones Soda bottle. The letter is stained green and more than half of the message has been washed away because some water seeped into the bottle over time.

Sent during Hurricane Arthur

But some of the letter is still legible:

"Dear Strangers, We are writing to you on the 5th day of July 2014. We are sailing this to you from a beach in Pugwash on the western Northumberland shore. Today Hurricane Arthur hit us with full Gale force winds," the letter reads, before the ink begins to fade in and out.

Identity of author sought

Barney said she's hoping to track down the person who wrote the letter.

"They went on to describe themselves, but all that was faded and we can't pick anything else out of it," said Barney.

That the letter took four years to travel from Pugwash to Labrador is "pretty amazing," Barney said.

"We found it on a very rocky beach so I was very surprised that it actually made it," she said.