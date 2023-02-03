Proposed wind farm could become 1st renewable energy competitor for NSP

A proposed wind farm in Queens County could become the province's first project to sell electricity from renewable sources directly to customers.

Mersey River Wind, a subsidiary of Roswall Development, wants to erect 33 wind turbines south of Milton, N.S., to generate 148.5 megawatts of power.

The company says that would produce enough green energy to meet about five per cent of the province's electricity demand.

"We need to accelerate our emissions reductions and having an alternate pathway for homeowners and business owners, public services, to get to zero emissions will only assist us in getting to our common goals," said Roswall CEO Dan Roscoe.

The company filed its environmental assessment documents with the province on Friday.

The site where the wind farm could be built was selected because of its strong winds, proximity to transmission lines, distance from residences and the road network that already exists due to historic timber operations. The area was previously logged extensively by the now-defunct Bowater Mersey Paper Company.

A map showing the location of the proposed wind farm. The red line shows the study area and the small yellow dots show the proposed locations of the turbines. (Strum Consulting)

The project would be located near the Mersey River. Much of the land next to the river has been identified as future parkland, and next to those parcels is a future Nature Reserve Area.

The wind farm project would bisect the Nature Reserve Area on a 50-metre swath along an existing forestry road.

The company aims to begin construction this year, start operating in 2024 and continue operating for a minimum of 20 years.

Mersey River Wind says 100 jobs of varying duration would be created during the development and construction of the wind farm, and the project would require six to 12 full-time technicians once operational.

Members of the public can provide feedback on the proposal until March 6. The environment minister will make a decision whether to approve the environmental assessment by March 27.

Renewable to Retail program

If the project goes ahead, Nova Scotians would be able to purchase renewable electricity directly from an entity other than Nova Scotia Power for the first time. Mersey River Wind would use Nova Scotia Power's infrastructure and pay the utility company a fee for doing so.

Roscoe said the power generated by the project would be available to any Nova Scotia Power customer in the province, including commercial, industrial and residential clients.

Under the Renewable to Retail program, companies are given a licence from the Utility and Review Board to sell electricity, but the rates offered by new suppliers are not regulated by the UARB.

Roscoe said the cost of energy from the project is expected to be lower than Nova Scotia Power rates.

In October 2021, the UARB granted a licence to a numbered company, now Mersey River Wind, to be a supplier through the Renewable to Retail program.

Roscoe said the company is exploring opportunities for other projects throughout the province.

