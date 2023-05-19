N.S. boosts mental health funding in areas most affected by mass shooting

The Nova Scotia government has announced more mental health resources for people who live in the three counties most affected by the mass shooting in April 2020.

Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the office of addictions and mental health, says residents of Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties will benefit from a $20,000 investment in community transportation to help get people to and from health services.

As well, the government is providing an additional $64,000 to eight health boards that work closely with communities to understand their health and wellness challenges. Another $190,000 will be distributed to the Canadian Mental Health Association to expand the services it offers in Colchester and East Hants.

Alec Stratford, executive director of the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, said it was encouraging to see the government taking action by investing in public transportation and providing funding for community services.

"However, this investment needs to be extended across the province so that all individuals have equal access to resources related to good mental health," Stratford said in an email.

Alec Stratford is the executive director the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

As for the $190,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association, Stratford said it was an important contribution, but he stressed that the one-time payment is not a substitute for permanent core funding that would provide reliable, consistent services.

"Additionally, the $64,000 grant fund for building new partnerships to address health issues seems like a meagre amount in the grand scheme of things," he said. "That would barely cover a new staff member."

The public inquiry that investigated the mass shooting, which killed 22 people over two days, recommended that the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia jointly fund a program to address the region's unmet needs for mental health, grief and bereavement supports by May 1.

On April 28, the two levels of governments each committed to spend $9 million over a two-year period to get the program up and running.

"There are huge pressures on our health-care system to respond to the increased demand for mental health and addiction services," Susan Henderson, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association's Colchester-East Hants Branch, said in a statement.

"This funding will allow us to offer supports to even more people — from helping those who want to improve their mental well-being, to responding in times of crisis."

