Nova Scotia government grants $3M to Mental Health Foundation for projects, programs

The Nova Scotia government is once again turning to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia to find and fund projects aimed at helping people who are struggling with addictions or mental health problems.

Brian Comer, the province's minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, announced a one-time grant of $3 million Wednesday to distribute to community groups across the province.

At Dartmouth's Nova Scotia Hospital, Comer said that the priority will be given to groups serving Indigenous communities, the LGBTQ community, African Nova Scotians, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

"We know that these populations often face barriers to access needed supports," he said. "By directing funding to support marginalized Nova Scotians we can help to remove these barriers, and ensure equitable access to mental health and addiction supports."

In December 2020, the former Liberal government donated $1.6 million to the foundation. That money helped fund 106 programs delivered by 78 organizations, according to foundation president Starr Cunningham.

Those organizations included:

Adsum for Women and Children.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Eating Disorders Nova Scotia.

Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society.

Schizophrenia Society of Nova Scotia.

Wabanaki Two-Spirit Alliance.

YWCA.

The foundation distributes the money to organizations that apply through proposals in January and July.

Cunningham said the millions donated by the province would be used to fund projects recently approved by the organization, as well as proposals selected this summer.

Starr Cunningham, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, said the grant allows money to go to community groups more quickly. (Jean Larcohe)

The Nova Scotia government funds programs directly, but Comer said this partnership would allow money to go to groups more quickly than through usual departmental channels.

Cunningham put it more directly.

"Why reinvent the wheel?" she said. "We've been doing this at the foundation, and we do it incredibly well."

