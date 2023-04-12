Mennonite Disaster Service looking for more homes to repair in Cape Breton

First it was cutting and clearing trees, and now the Mennonite Disaster Service wants to give homeowners in Cape Breton a helping hand.

The charitable organization arrived on the island not long after post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada in September.

Since then, the group has helped clear away fallen branches and debris. Volunteers have also repaired 28 homes from Sydney to Antigonish.

Now, those volunteers are looking for at least 20 more homes to mend.

"There's a real need for help for these people that basically are living in mould-infected homes and they have no place to turn," said Roman Heuft, the Cape Breton co-ordinator for the Mennonite group.

"We have no other plan. We have no other reason for being here other than to help you. Please let us help you."

One of the volunteers with the Mennonite Disaster Service is Kate Wagler who travelled to Cape Breton from Milverton, Ont., with her sister. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

Between now and October, 300 people from across Canada will arrive in Cape Breton to fix homes that were badly damaged by Fiona. The volunteers will stay on the island at least one week per visit or longer.

Jessica Reid-Lynk and her family spent about five months living in their Westmount home, which lost nearly half its shingles in the storm. The mother of three said water seeped into her ceiling, causing damage to the drywall and flooring. Eventually, a ceiling collapsed in her daughter's room and mould began growing on the damaged drywall.

"We were bailing buckets of water every time it rained or snow was melting," she said.

A big help

Reid-Lynk applied for disaster assistance from the Nova Scotia government in late October. She was denied because the home is still in her late father's name, and the program is only offered to homeowners.

Reid-Lynk said she had nowhere to turn until the Mennonite group offered to help.

"They're angels," she said.

"They came when I literally lost all of my hope and they brought it back. They've shown me what humanity is within our country again, whereas I haven't seen humanity with our government."

Mennonite volunteers help Cape Bretoners with storm repairs Duration 2:11 As the CBC's Matthew Moore reports, the Mennonite Disaster Service plans to deploy 800 volunteers to Nova Scotia over the next six months. They will repair damaged caused by Hurricane Fiona.

One of the people who came to Cape Breton to help is Kate Wagler. The Milverton, Ont., woman spent two weeks in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality last fall cutting up trees with a chainsaw. Now, she and her sister are preparing Reid-Lynk's home for new drywall.

"For me personally, when I go home, there's a sense of satisfaction that you've given back to the community," Wagler said. "And you've helped somebody regain a small portion of their personal life again."

Heuft said to qualify for free assistance from MDS, a person must own the damaged home, or in the case of a family home, must be working toward ownership. They must also use the building as their primary residence.

MDS offers its services for free, but people who can contribute money toward the repairs are encouraged to do so. The group also ensures the work is carried out and inspected according to local bylaws.

Heuft said anyone with a neighbour who is reluctant to ask for help can reach out by passing along information of a person in need.

People who are seeking assistance from the Mennonite group are asked to contact the United Way of Cape Breton for more information.

