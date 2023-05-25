Province expands eligibility for meningitis B vaccine

The province is expanding eligibility for the meningitis B vaccine to young people who will be living in group settings such as university residences.

It has added two groups to those considered at a higher risk of invasive meningococcal disease:

People aged 25 and under who will be living in a dorm or residence for the first time that's operated by the post-secondary institution, and which has 13 or more young adults who share space such as sleeping areas, bathrooms and kitchens.

First-time military recruits aged 25 and under who will be living in a group setting such as a military barrack.

The vaccine is free and will be made available through select pharmacies, with appointment bookings opening on Monday.

The vaccination program involves two doses, with the second administered at least four weeks after the first. Public Health recommends eligible people get vaccinated before they begin living in a group setting.

Disease spread through saliva

Currently, the vaccines are offered to those deemed at high risk, including close contacts of confirmed cases and in outbreak situations.

People who are not covered for the publicly funded vaccine but wish to get it can speak to a health-care provider to pay for it themselves.

The meningococcal B vaccine is different from other vaccines that are already routinely administered. Children who are 12 months old can get the meningococcal C vaccine, and Grade 7 students in the province receive a quadrivalent vaccine for meningitis A, C, W and Y.

Bacteria that cause meningococcal disease are spread through direct contact with the saliva of an infected person, through, for instance, kissing or sharing utensils, drinking glasses, water bottles, toothbrushes, lipstick, vapes or cigarettes. The disease is not spread through the air.

Last November, a Saint Mary's University student died of suspected meningitis, and in December, a student in residence at Dalhousie University died of the B strain of meningococcal disease, while a second student also contracted the disease but recovered in hospital.

Campaign for wider vaccine coverage

In 2021, Kai Matthews, a student at Acadia University, died of an infection caused by meningococcal type B bacteria.

Matthews's family started an organization, B for Kai, to raise awareness of the symptoms and danger of meningitis, and to advocate for more widespread coverage of meningitis B vaccines.

Most provinces in Canada do not cover the cost of meningitis B vaccines for the general population, though the vaccine is often covered for people with specific medical conditions.

That's in contrast to some other countries, such as England and Australia, where meningitis vaccines are routinely administered to children, including through the school immunization program.

MORE TOP STORIES