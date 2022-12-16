Meningitis outbreak declared at Dal following 2 cases, including a student death

Public Health is declaring an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Shirreff Hall, a residence at Dalhousie University, after two cases were detected, including a student who died suddenly.

"We recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this sort of news creates for our community," Rick Ezekiel, vice-provost of student affairs, wrote in a message to the Dalhousie community obtained by CBC News.

"This [is] an extremely difficult time for our students living in Shirreff Hall, our community who supports our students and the family and friends of the students impacted."

A media release from Nova Scotia Health said of the one of the two Dalhousie students is recovering in hospital. There is no indication when the other student died. According to the message from Dal, Public Health has confirmed that both students had the same serogroup B strain of the disease bacteria.

According to Public Health guidelines, two cases of meningococcal disease with the same serogroup in one location over a short period of time is considered an institutional outbreak.

There is no known social or activity connection between the two cases at Dal other than living in the same residence. Public Health has said there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the larger Dalhousie University community.

"This form of bacterial meningitis is not spread through the air or casual contact, such as sitting next to or talking with someone who is sick with the disease."

Public Health is investigating.

Ezekiel writes that only people contacted by Public Health need to take further action. Vaccination clinics will be held for anyone identified as eligible.

"Members of our Dalhousie community whose primary place of living and working is Shirreff Hall or have been identified as close contacts have already been contacted by Public Health."

The university is offering support for students who are grieving the loss of a friend or worrying about their own health through the school's health and wellness and mental health-care services.

Officials at Dalhousie referred questions to Public Health.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease may include worsening fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, sensitivity to light, and changes in level of alertness, according to the release.

