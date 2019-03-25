Public not at risk in wake of Cape Breton meningitis death, health officials say

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the recent death of a young girl from Glace Bay due to meningitis poses no risk to the general public.

Meningitis is an infection of the tissue around the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by a virus, fungus or bacteria, and it is usually spread through secretions from the nose and mouth.

The bacterial kind of meningitis is considered very dangerous and, in rare cases, can cause death quickly after the onset of symptoms.

Authorities would not say when the child died. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is investigating the death.

"Due to privacy we are unable to comment but can assure you there is no risk identified to the general public," Nova Scotia public health spokesperson Leslie Mulcahy said Tuesday.

"If there is a need to, we would notify anybody who has been identified as requiring followup."

Meningitis is fatal in roughly one in 10 cases. Up to one-third of cases result in long-term disabilities.

Symptoms may include, fever, headache, change in the level of alertness and/or altered mental state, stiff neck, rash, nausea, vomiting, and increased sensitivity to light. Anyone with these symptoms should seek prompt medical attention.

Bacterial meningitis can be treated with antibiotics.

Nova Scotia children routinely receive a vaccine against meningitis, first at 12 months of age and then in Grade 7. However, the vaccine doesn't cover every type of meningitis.

