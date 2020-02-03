High notes and hard hats: The Men of the Deeps look to add new voices

The Men of the Deeps want to add new voices to their singing ensemble.

But unlike many choirs around the continent, this group has a prerequisite — coal mining experience.

Ernie Kliza, who sings baritone in the group, said members serve as ambassadors to the island's mining history and folklore.

"It's a similar camaraderie to when we actually worked in the mines, like each person watching over the other person," said Kliza, who worked in the mining industry for 23 years.

"The singing and the storytelling is to perpetuate the various events that took place over the last hundreds of years."

The Men of the Deeps perform during a candlelight ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Westray mine disaster in 2002. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

'Chill up a person's backbone'

A cornerstone of their performances centre on educating young children and the public about the struggles faced, as mine owners controlled almost every aspect of a coal miner's life in the early 1900s.

The work itself was grueling and dangerous, and resulted in the loss of many lives.

Two of the most recognizable songs sung are Working Man, written by late Big Pond singer Rita MacNeil, and Rise Again, written by Sydney composer Leon Dubinsky.

"Rise Again seems to put a chill up a person's backbone," said Kliza.

"It's kind of like a signature song where you're trying to influence the audience that through whatever struggles, you know, we would rise again ... it's a song of hope, you know. So I really enjoy that song."

Group formed in 1966

The group formed back in 1966 as part of Cape Breton's contribution to Canada's Centennial Year.

Three original members remain with the group, which is considered North America's only choir of coal miners.

In order to join, singers must have spent two years working in or around a coal mine.

Applications for audition can be found on the group's website.

So far, there has been interest from workers once employed in western Canada and at the idled Donkin mine.

Stephen Muise, the choir's music director, said the group is looking for singers in all voice categories. The ensemble is typically made up of 28 members.

The Cape Breton choir performs at St. Francis Xavier University in 1967. (Men of the Deeps archives)

"I could see us losing a half a dozen members within the span of a year because of retirement or just moving on," Muise said.

"We want to be proactive so we have a supply of singers."

There is also a need for backup members as some older performers do not always wish to travel, as was typical for the group prior to the pandemic.

Muise said anyone interested in joining the choir should know that they don't necessarily need experience.

"Most of the membership we get in The Men of the Deeps — they're not choir singers — and (they don't) know how to read music. That's not our membership base. Our membership base comes from the heart."

