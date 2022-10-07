2 men charged after violent home invasion in Guysborough County

Two men have been charged in connection with a home invasion and assault of four people that occurred in Guysborough County on Saturday, according to the RCMP.

A news release says Inverness County District RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Tower Road in Mulgrave, N.S., around 5:45 p.m.

RCMP say officers determined a group of men had forced their way into the home and assaulted four people before leaving the area.

The four victims were taken to St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish. Two suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, while the two others sustained minor injuries.

RCMP say evidence was collected at the home, and two of the men were arrested on Wednesday. They remained in custody overnight.

A 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Mulgrave, were charged with:

aggravated assault.

assault causing bodily harm.

two counts of assault.

break and enter and commit.

and three counts of mischief.

The men appeared in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Thursday and were released on conditions. They are expected to return to court on Oct. 31.

RCMP say they are also seeking information about other suspects involved in the home invasion, and are aware of a video of the incident that is circulating in the community.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident, or a copy of the video, to contact the Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

