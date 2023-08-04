Memory kits for people with dementia now available at Halifax libraries

Memory kits, which include games, books and activities to help people with memory loss and dementia, are now available at the Halifax Public Libraries.

The library partnered with the Alzheimer's Society of Nova Scotia to develop the kits, which are available by request at all branches.

"We saw that there was a need in our community for activities for people with memory loss and dementia and their care partners," Erin Morris, the collection development manager with Halifax Public Libraries, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax.

The team developed five different kits, and each include a variety of activities like puzzles, tactile games, books and even MP3 players.

One of the MP3 players plays Sherlock Holmes Theatre. Others play music to evoke memories through song. (Halifax Public Libraries)

Morris said the MP3 players come loaded with one song, like We're Not Gonna Take It performed by Twisted Sister, and a book attached that includes song lyrics and illustrations.

The book is meant to help the listener recognize the song as they listen along. After it plays once, it will play again but someone will talk through the lyrics "almost like a story."

'Nice way to evoke memories'

Beth House, the dementia-friendly communities lead at the Alzheimer's Society, said this can stimulate memories and "brings back good feelings associated with music."

"We know that music is stored in a little bit of a different part of the brain, and a lot of times that's one of the last things that's still there and evokes a lot of emotion and memories," House said.

The kits can also have word puzzles and crosswords, large print books and jigsaw puzzles that are adjustable and have a frame.

The kit also include tactile games, like dominos. (Halifax Public Libraries)

House said these activities are great to do with other people, which can also help with memory loss.

She suggested it as an intergenerational activity between grandparents and grandchildren.

"As the disease progresses, it sometimes becomes harder to interact or figure out good ways to interact with the person living with dementia," she said.

"These activities are a nice way to evoke memories and stimulate conversation. It's a great way to just be social and interact with your person in a meaningful way."

Information Morning - NS 7:26 Halifax Public Libraries are loaning memory kits now, to help people with dementia Among the Halifax Public Libraries' newest acquisitions are memory kits, designed to help people with dementia. Information Morning's Jerry West took a trip to the Central Library, to find out more.

House said it's important to keep your mind busy and active, no matter your age.

"Whether it's being social or being physically active or using puzzles, games, learning a new language, reading books, listening to books, it's all great for your brain to keep your brain healthy," she said.

"And there are lots of things we can do at any age, not just once we've been diagnosed with dementia."

