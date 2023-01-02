Memorial scheduled for Ontario man killed in Halifax on Christmas Eve

A memorial service for an Ontario man who was killed in Halifax on Christmas Eve is being held in the city.

An online obituary reads the service for Ryan Michael Sawyer, 31, will be held on Friday.

Halifax police declared the death of Sawyer a homicide after being called to an assault outside of the Halifax Alehouse bar on Brunswick Street in the early hours of Dec. 24.

Officers found Sawyer unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the bar before he was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police took a man into custody, but he was later released without charges. Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said last week that investigators are not currently seeking other suspects, but they continue to investigate the case.

Sawyer's obituary says he was born in Markham, Ont., and grew up in Pickering, Ont., and attended high school in Windsor, N.S. He later studied business management at Dalhousie University before moving back to Ontario where he worked with Nissan Canada in Mississauga, Ont.

Along with enjoying the Toronto Maple Leafs and playing sports, Sawyer had a great sense of humour and love for his family, the obituary says.

He leaves behind his parents and a twin brother.

Police have asked anyone who has information about the incident or video from the area to contact them at 902-490-5020.

