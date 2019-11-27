Skip to Main Content
Sydney Mines high school locked down after weapons complaint
Nova Scotia·New

Sydney Mines high school locked down after weapons complaint

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a school staff member reported seeing a student outside Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., with what looked like a firearm.

Officers are searching Memorial High School and say that students and teachers are safe

CBC News ·
A teacher reported to police that they spotted a student with what looked like a fire arm outside of the school on Wednesday. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Police are investigating after a school staff member reported seeing a student outside a high school in Sydney Mines, N.S., with what looked like a firearm.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Memorial High School is on lock down, as a safety precaution.

Officers are searching the school and say that students and teachers are safe.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|