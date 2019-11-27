Sydney Mines high school locked down after weapons complaint
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a school staff member reported seeing a student outside Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., with what looked like a firearm.
Officers are searching Memorial High School and say that students and teachers are safe
