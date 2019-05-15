Everything you need to know about Halifax's Memorial Cup festivities

Eleven days of free festivities surrounding the 2019 Memorial Cup will begin Thursday, a day before the puck drops to start the tournament.

The four-team tournament features the champions from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League, as well as the host team, the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Mooseheads last won the championship in 2013, when the team featured standouts such as Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin, Marty Frk and Zach Fucale. The city last hosted the Memorial Cup in 2000.

Here's what you need to know about this year's Memorial Cup.

Halifax Mooseheads centre Nathan MacKinnon celebrates a goal against the Portland Winterhawks during the third period of Memorial Cup final action in Saskatoon on Sunday, May 26, 2013. The Mooseheads won their only Memorial Cup that season. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

On Thursday, the Memorial Cup will arrive on HMCS Glace Bay, accompanied by the Mooseheads. The ship will arrive at the Halifax waterfront at the Cunard lot (1325 Lower Water St.) at 5:30 p.m.

The free event will include the participating teams and several special guests, including former NHL players.

10 days of free concerts

On Friday, the Street Fest on Argyle begins. Each day, top musical talent will play free concerts on Argyle Street between the two-block stretch running between Prince and Blowers streets.

The concerts don't conflict with game times and there will be live streams of all eight Memorial Cup games from this site and there will be a beer garden.

Sloan is one of the many bands set to perform at the Street Fest on Argyle Street between Prince and Blowers streets. (Universal Music Group)

Here's who's playing and when:

Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. — Matt Mays.

Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. — Sloan.

Sunday, May 19 at 6 p.m. — The Stanfields.

Monday, May 20 — Makayla Lynn (6 p.m.), Adam Baldwin (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. — The Mellotones featuring Jessie Brown and Jah'Mila.

Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. — Ria Mae.

Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. — The Town Heroes.

Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. — The Trews.

Saturday, May 25 — Maximum Overdrive (2:30 p.m.), Merimac (3:45 p.m.), Dave Sampson (5 p.m.), The Brood (6 p.m.), Merimac (7:30 p.m.) and Gord Bamford (9 p.m.).

Sunday May 26 at 6 p.m. — Joel Plaskett Emergency.

The Joel Plaskett Emergency will perform at the Street Fest on Argyle Street on the final day of Memorial Cup action on Sunday, May 26. (The Canadian Press)

Hockey schedule

Friday also marks the first day of actual hockey and the Mooseheads will play. Here's the schedule:

Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. — Prince Albert Raiders vs. Halifax Mooseheads.

Satuday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Guelph Storm.

Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. — Halifax Mooseheads vs. Guelph Storm.

Monday, May 20 at 8 p.m. — Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Prince Albert Raiders.

Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. — Guelph Storm vs. Prince Albert Raiders.

Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. — Halifax Mooseheads vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. — Tie-breaker game.

Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. — Semifinal game.

Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. — Championship game.

Halifax Mooseheads centre Benoit-Olivier Groulx has been hot for the Mooseheads in the playoffs, scoring 12 points despite missing more than two rounds due to mononucleosis. (Vincent Ethier/QMJHL)

Fan zone festivities

From Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 26, the Halifax Convention Centre is housing a fan zone, which will feature interactive games, a Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit, a synthetic ice rink and a question and answer panel with special guests that will be hosted by Bruce Rainnie, CEO of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame.

The fan zone hours are:

Friday, May 17 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 — 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, May 20 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 24 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 — 12 p.m to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Concerts that line up with the fan zone hours will also be broadcast from inside the fan zone.

MORE TOP STORIES