Memorial ladders swiped from firefighters' graves in N.S. cemetery

When Reid Whynot heard that small brass ladders marking the graves of firefighters had been stolen from a Bridgewater, N.S., cemetery, he went to inspect the final resting place of his father, who had served the town's volunteer fire department for more than 25 years.

Whynot had placed one of the ladders on his father's grave seven years ago, where it stood in a silent salute until it disappeared Sunday along with nearly 100 others.

The Bridgewater police posted this photo on its website, appealing to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen ladders. (Bridgewater Police Service/Facebook)

"I put it there in 2011 during his service and it's hard to see that gone," Whynot told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon.

"It's terrible. It's just wrong."

Whynot, a volunteer firefighter who served alongside his father at one point, said the department buys the memorial ladders to honour long-serving men and women.

Firefighters march solemnly to the gravesite and place the ladder in the ground both as a marker and a sign of respect.

"The ladder signifies the marking of the grave and ... it really highlights that these guys did something for us," said Whynot.

Thefts have happened in the past and in those cases, the thieves were caught and paid restitution, he said.

Whynot suspects whoever stole the ladders this time hopes to sell them for scrap metal. He doesn't believe young people are responsible.

10 ladders found

The ladders are about 45 centimetres high, 12 centimetres wide and pretty heavy. Though they're not secured to anything, Whynot said it would take a bit of work to pry them from the ground.

"They're stuck in there pretty good. It takes a little bit of work to pull them out," he said.

"If they had a bundle of them, they'd be hard to carry."

So far, Whynot said about 10 of the missing ladders have been retrieved. The fire chief found them discarded on a trail.

While the incident won't keep the department from replacing the missing ladders and carrying on with the tradition, Whynot said he's disheartened and the thefts have left the community disgusted.

"It's just immoral," he said. "If they'd do that, they'd do anything. It's just wrong, it's just wrong."