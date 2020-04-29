Mel Boutilier, Halifax humanitarian and Order of Canada recipient, dead at 92

Mel Boutilier, a community leader and humanitarian, who founded Metro Food Bank Society has died.

The food bank society later became Feed Nova Scotia.

Boutiler died Tuesday evening from complications relating to a rare form of blood cancer, according to a statement from his family. He was 92 years old.

Boutilier led a busy life. Not only did he start the food bank society but he also founded the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank and Skills Development Centre.

Since 2015, he served as executive director of the Metro Care and Share Society's Scholars Program. It assisted students in attending university, according to his family's statement.

In an interview with CBC in 2018, Boutilier's wife, Thelma, said her husband thrived on helping others.

"If someone has a need, he can't ignore it," she said. "I've been working and supporting him in that because I was dedicated to what he was doing and he was doing what he wanted to do."

Thelma and Mel Boutilier and his wife in 2018. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Boutilier was born in 1928 in Seabright, N.S., to a fishing family with 10 children.

He worked for the Department of National Defence, servicing heating and cooling systems. He also ran an excavation business with his younger brother.

In 1974, Boutilier left the federal government and a few years later he sold the business and decided to dedicate himself to being a full-time volunteer.

As a volunteer, he built organizations that helped those in need and continue to operate today.

Boutilier was recognized numerous times for his contributions.

He received an honorary diploma from the Nova Scotia Community College (2006), the Order of Nova Scotia (2009), the Order of Canada (2010) and an honorary doctorate in Civil Law from Saint Mary's University (2017).

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, no plans have yet been made to celebrate his life and many achievements.

