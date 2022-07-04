Meet the Halifax couple spreading their love of history through flags

Vexillology isn't a word you hear too often, but for Halifax, N.S., couple Dan Conlin and Pat Acheson the study of flags is a thrilling pastime.

If you walk by their Halifax home on Duncan Street you might spot an ominous black Jolly Roger flying from a post on their porch, its skull and crossbones waving in the wind — or you could see a cheerful rainbow Pride flag.

The next day it could be the flag of Saskatchewan. Then Japan or Brazil. How about the Hudson's Bay Company? The personal pirating flags of Black Beard or Bartholomew Roberts? Any of these flags and many more could be flapping in front of their home.

Conlin and Acheson are both historians, by career and lifestyle. Acheson is a personal research assistant for writers and Conlin works at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Their goal is to fly a new flag every day for a new reason.

They like to hear passersby read out loud from the descriptions of each flag they fasten on the banister near their doorstep. (Adam Inniss)

"I'm always looking for 'How can I get that Peruvian flag up?' or 'What's a good date for our New Zealand flag?' " said Conlin.

Acheson and Conlin use flags to mark historic dates. (Adam Inniss, CBC News)

Under the flag, fixed to their porch banister, they always secure a small, hand-written card about the flag and the reason it's flying. A Jamaican flag might mark the country's independence — or it could signify the birthday of world renowned musician Bob Marley.

"We have a lovely little card system of the flags we've done previously that we can draw on for inspiration, so we kind of cover off each day," said Conlin.

Acheson writes up a brief history of the flag and explains why they might be flying it on the given date. The note goes on their front porch every morning. (Adam Inniss, CBC News)

The couple has just over 70 flags to draw from. They hope their collection keeps growing for a long time.

"We try not to repeat a flag too often. If we do repeat a flag we try to do it on a different date for a new reason," said Conlin.

It's a well-rehearsed, two-person operation.

The couple will discuss the flag the evening before, reading up on independence days, famous battles, birthdays —anything that might match a flag in their collection.

Next, Conlin will go downstairs to what he calls his 'flag locker,' which is really a large chest of drawers. Each drawer is labelled to separate international from nautical and other more specific flag categories.

Conlin keeps more than 70 flags sorted into different categories. He's also been lent flags and created new one to keep the display fresh. (Adam Inniss, CBC News)

Then Acheson will write up the information about the flag and they get everything ready for the next morning.

"We try to write it up and get it out for the kids going to school, because you can hear them when they're coming by. You can hear them read the cards out loud," said Acheson.

They have even invented a few flags of their own.

Acheson and Conlin made this flag to represent the historic flag of the Hudson's Bay Company. (Pat Acheson and Dan Conlin)

They modified a Japanese flag for Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant Pi held each March 14 because the first three digits of the infinite decimal are 3,1 and 4.

They made a flag for the Hudson's Bay Company, and they made a flag for International Women's Day.

The flag they made to mark International Women's Day on March 8. (Pat Acheson and Dan Conlin)

Modified from a Japanese flag, Conlin and Acheson made this to mark Pi Day on March 14. The date mimics 3.14, the first digits of the irrational number pi. (Pat Acheson and Dan Conlin)

When they caught COVID they flew a maritime law flag: "I put up the quarantine flag, the traditional yellow flag that was used for centuries to indicate a ship had sickness on board" said Conlin.

A yellow flag is used to indicate a ship has sick crew on board. (Pat Acheson Dan Conlin)

The daily flag started when COVID-19 began rapidly spreading in Canada.

The couple noticed people had begun taking daily walks to take a break during lockdowns and isolation. They saw this as an opportunity to share their love of flags and history with their community.

"A lot of people would make our house the objective of their walk. So we'd have people who were kind of keen to see what the flag would be next time," said Conlin.

They have received letters, notes, and even been loaned and given flags from people in the neighborhood.

