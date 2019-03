Video

Meet the blacksmith joining her Sisters in Steel for International Women's Day

The website Sistersinsteel.org is dedicated to women blacksmiths around the globe. In north-end Dartmouth, Barbara Schmeisser fires her forge, hosting women for their routine get-together they've dubbed the 'hammer yammer.' In her words, no husbands are allowed — unless they're bringing coffee.

