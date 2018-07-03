Garbage from doctor's office ransacked in Sydney

A doctor is being asked to clean up a potential health hazard and privacy breach in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality staff have received a complaint about medical trash, prescription information and other garbage piling up behind several health offices on Kings Road.

They say it appears someone is rooting through the garbage looking for pills or other medications.

Charlie Long, a 79-year-old retiree who regularly walks the railway tracks and western shoreline of Sydney Harbour for exercise, said the trash is worse than ever this year and he's worried about people's privacy.

Garbage bags have been dumped by the railroad tracks and the contents spilled and spread out. Other bags and piles were found in nearby shrubs and scattered along the shore. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

He found a couple of garbage piles on the railway tracks, which are no longer in use, and discovered several other piles in the shrubs nearby and along the shore.

"There's people's names on it," Long said. "There's pill bottles. There's syringes and needles, and it's even on the shore side."

Long said he complained about it in the spring. While it was cleaned up then, the problem seems to be persisting.

"It just makes me sick," he said. "And I brought my wife up the other day. I talked so much about it, my wife wanted to see it.

"So when I brought her up, it made her sick to her stomach. It's just unbelievable."

Some of the trash includes envelopes and other printed materials that came from the Marijuana for Trauma office that shares a building with Dr. Virick's office. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The trash includes envelopes and other printed materials bearing the Marijuana For Trauma service's name and address, as well as medical gloves, sample bottles, pill packs, prescription receipts and medicine containers labelled with Dr. Mohan Virick's name and office address.

Virick's office shares a building with the veterans' marijuana service, both of which are behind the Medical Arts Building, which houses a walk-in clinic and pharmacy on Kings Road.

Virick said after Long complained earlier this year, he installed a lock on the wooden box that holds his building's garbage cans.

The trash contains no medicines or marijuana, Virick said, but someone broke that lock and is continuing to ransack the garbage.

The name and address on a drug receipt have been disguised here, but were clearly visible in the trash found along the railroad tracks in Sydney.

The doctor said he's taking steps to eliminate pill bottles and prescription information from his waste and will clean up the trash, but the problem is getting exasperating.

"It's very discouraging," said Virick. "And I'm just here to help the community. I'm 82 years old. I'm still working until I can get somebody to take over."

He also said some of the garbage could be from the walk-in clinic or pharmacy.

Paul Burt, CBRM's manager of building, planning and licensing laws, said it appears the garbage on the tracks and along the shore came from Virick's building because of its proximity and much of the contents.

He said it's not necessarily considered illegal dumping, because it doesn't appear to be intentionally done by the owners.

Burt said it seems to be people looking for pills or pot, and police will be asked to patrol the area.

Paul Burt, CBRM's manager of building, planning and licensing laws, says the medical trash presents a health hazard and raises privacy concerns. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"We're also going to talk to the property owner, as well as the tenants, just to make them aware of the situation," Burt said. "We're going to ask that they clean it up and they take more robust measures to secure their garbage until it's disposed of properly.

"I mean we're dealing with prescriptions and medical waste and what appears to be some syringes and needles and stuff, so I mean there's those obvious health hazards with you don't know what kind of medication is there. You don't know who's accessing it. It's a health hazard, and it's real concerning from a privacy point of view as well, too, because there's people's information blowing in the wind down here."