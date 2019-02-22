Medical lab tech recruited for northern Cape Breton

For the second time in less than a year, the Nova Scotia Health Authority has managed to recruit a medical lab technologist for a small hospital in rural Cape Breton.

The health authority had planned to eliminate the position in the spring of 2019, when the technologist occupying the only such position at Buchanan Memorial Hospital in Neils Harbour indicated they were moving to another area of the province.

But following protests from people in the community and medical staff at the hospital, the authority relented and said it would retain the position.

A medical lab technologist moved to the area in June, but left in September. Now, another replacement has been recruited, and began work in late December.

'Recruitment process challenging'

The lab tech at the hospital performs and analyzes lab tests, such as blood and urine.

Shauna Thompson, the health authority's director of pathology and laboratory medicine, said the recruitment process is challenging, given both the hospital's rural location and a shortage of medical lab technicians across Canada.

"We're just really happy that things have worked out with this technologist who's come to work with us, and we're just really happy that we're able to sustain high-quality services there," said Thompson.

Thompson said the health authority offers recruitment incentives to fill such postings across the province, such as signing bonuses and help with moving expenses.

Interviews held on site

She said applicants who passed the initial screenings were invited to interviews on site.

"We bring them to the community so they can visit the community and meet the folks they'll be working with and get a sense of where they'll be living," said Thompson.

Thompson thanked other staff in the region who travelled to Neils Harbour to fill in until a replacement could be found.

"We redeployed staff from other facilities that could spare somebody, in order to sustain laboratory services."

The health authority website currently lists five vacancies for medical lab technologists, in Halifax, Windsor and Sydney.

