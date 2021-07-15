Nova Scotia Health juggles appointments for medical imaging amid global isotope shortage

A global shortage of medical isotopes is causing Nova Scotia Health to rebook some imaging procedures and focus on urgent cases, including cancer patients, according to a news release from the authority on Monday.

The release says the shortage is the result of a "technical problem" at a nuclear reactor in Europe.

Isotopes are radioactive substances that are used as tracing agents in nuclear medicine, such as CT and PET scans, to create images of internal organs and any abnormalities within them.

A news release posted by Nuclear Medicine Europe on Oct. 28 said the production of Molybdenum-99 and Iodine-131 isotopes have been impacted by a mechanical failure identified during a maintenance shutdown of a reactor in Belgium.

The release said repair teams were not able to fix the issue and the earliest startup date for the reactor is Nov. 18.

Supply disruptions are expected to last past the third week of November, the release said.

CBC News has asked Nova Scotia Health for details of how the shortage will affect patients and is awaiting a reply.

